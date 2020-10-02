The Oelwein Public Library is setting up a remote-access book club.
Librarian Deann Fox will lead discussion of “A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron remotely on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m, through the GoToMeeting application. Participants will be able to call in.
“Hopefully everyone will still have time enough to finish the reading with this transition,” Fox said.
Anyone interested in joining the meeting can email Fox at dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us for meeting access details. If asked she will also get back to you about the November book selection.
The library is still quarantining return books for three days before returning them to circulation.