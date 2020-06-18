If you are in need of a place to respond to the 2020 Census, the Oelwein Public Library has got you covered. The Oelwein Library has four iPad kiosks dedicated to filling out your Census questionnaire.
The library received a grant from the National League of Cities in order to assist the community in responding to the census. It is important to take part in the Census and be counted for a number of reasons. Census data impacts funding for things like: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rural Rental Assistance Payments, Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, Medicare Part B, Children’s Health Insurance Program, School Breakfast Program, Unemployment Insurance, and Community Development Block Grants. Because of COVID-19, the response time has been extended to October. Local residents are invited to stop in the library and be directed to a Census kiosk to be counted.