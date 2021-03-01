The Oelwein Public Library Online Book Club will be reading “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow in March.
In it, New Yorker Magazine journalist Farrow recounts challenges chasing the allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.
Discussion will be Wednesday, March 31, at 10 a.m. via GoToMeeting.
Books chosen will be available online with Bridges and Hoopla or by checkout at the library.
Persons interested may contact assistant librarian Deann Fox at dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us with their email address or watch the OPL Facebook page for the link to the meeting.
Weinstein, now 68, was sentenced a year ago to 23 years in prison for rape and “a criminal sexual act” following convictions Feb. 24, 2020, by a New York State Supreme Court jury, according to a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney released on March 11, 2020, along with sentencing.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. thanked the survivors for their “indescribable courage over the last two years.”
“Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent,” Vance added. “}But they refused to be silent, and they were heard.”
For his reporting on Weinstein, Farrow won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, the National Magazine Award, and the George Polk Award, among other honors, according to the New Yorker.