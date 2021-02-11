The Oelwein Public Library has resumed normal open hours:
• Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday hours (January-March only): 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Restrictions still in place include:
• Masks are required while inside the library to select materials for checkout or other reason. Please ensure your mouth and nose are covered. There is still no seating for reading allowed in the library and services that would require a lot of interaction or touching of surfaces will be temporarily suspended, such as, passport services.
• Newspapers can be checked out for three days with your library card.
• Magazines are still available for a two-week check out.
• The meeting room and study room are not available at this time.
• A limited number of computers to access Internet will be available for once-per-day use for 45 minutes. The Wi-Fi will be available during open hours.
Curbside pickup is still be available. Call 319-283-1515.