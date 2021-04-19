The Oelwein Library Foundation and Friends of the Oelwein Library patrons, with a zip code of 50662, may now enroll participate in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program for children from birth to age 5. Each month a new, carefully selected book will be mailed in a child’s name directly to the home. There is no cost or obligation to the family. Families in this zip code can fill out a registration form at the library or look for the clickable links on their website at www.oelwein.lib.ia.us.
Inspired to change others’ lives because of her father’s inability to read and write, Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children within her home county in eastern Tennessee. Today, her program spans five countries and gifts over 1 million free books each month to children around the world.