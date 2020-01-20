The Oelwein Public Library reopened to the public Monday morning after repairs were made to the burst pipe in the fire suppression system. The pipe broke last Thursday evening.
“I was really pleased with the response time of everybody, from the police, fire, insurance, cleaning company, contractor,” said Susan Macken, library director.
Pipe repairs were completed the day after the incident, she said. Kane Cleaning was hired for cleanup and repair services.
Macken said that an “Emergency/Disaster preparedness” reference booklet had previously been created back in 2016. Having this on hand made it easy to quickly identify where the water supply shut off valve was located. Being able to quickly locate it enabled the staff to minimize the amount of water that was released from the broken pipe.
Repairs and replacement of furniture items that were damaged should be done in about a month, Macken said.
All library materials in the affected room have been moved to an alternate location while repairs are underway so that they can be available to library patrons. The library is presently open for normal hours with all services available to the public.