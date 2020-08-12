On August 26, 1920, U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution giving women the right to vote for the first time. The Oelwein Public Library will be observing the 100th anniversary a special exhibit and, hopefully, a guest speaker.
A dedicated table display and the pop up exhibit, “Toward a Universal Suffrage,” will be set up in the library’s main auditorium. The table display will contain books related to the topic. These will be available for public viewing during the entire month.
The special guest speaker – Kathy Wilson – has been tentatively scheduled to host a program at the library on Aug. 26. Plans for this event will be finalized later in the month. Susan Macken, library director, is waiting to see if the COVID-19 outbreak will allow the event to be held.
The speaker, Kathy Wilson, has more than 20 years’ experience as a professional historian, educator, archaeologist, and museum specialist in the Midwest and Southeastern United States. She has a B.A. in History from Bemidji State University in Minnesota, a master’s from the University of York, in England, and is a doctorate candidate at the University of Iowa.
She was instrumental in establishing the Historical Perspectives organization. The group has created a program that helps inform the public on why women had to fight for decades to get the right to vote, why black and minority women were excluded from the national suffrage movement, and why the struggle with women’s rights continues today.
Historical Perspectives provides historical research and consulting services to individuals, small organizations, and rural communities aimed at creating programs and exhibits to foster understanding and change. It focuses on helping communities preserve and promote interest in their local history.
The pop up exhibit, “Toward a Universal Suffrage,” documents the contribution of African American women to the suffrage movement. The exhibit is the result of a collaborative effort between the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of Women, the Central Iowa Community Museum, and the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University.
Funding for “Toward a Universal Suffrage” was provided by the Iowa State University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Humanities Iowa, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Chrysalis Foundation.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours at the library.
For more information about the exhibit and status of the program event plans, call the library at (319) 283 -1515.