Beginning Monday, July 6, Oelwein Public Library patrons will not have access to the main part of the library as throughout the month, new carpeting will be installed.
During this time, patrons will have access to a limited number of computers set up in the meeting room. In addition, patrons can request books, magazines, DVDs, and newspapers for checkout. A computer catalog and a 2020 U.S. Census response kiosk will be set up in the back entrance as well.
Librarians will gather the requested items and patrons can either pick up the items at the back entrance of the library or call for curbside pickup.
Temporary, reduced hours will continue throughout July. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.