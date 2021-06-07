Oelwein Lions had a busy day Monday. Members who have helped with the ongoing eyeglasses recycling project gathered at the parking lot behind Dr. Rachel Mortenson’s optometrist office to create a “box brigade.”
Over the course of 30 minutes in the blistering noon heat, Lions assisted in loading 10,750 pair of eyeglasses packed in boxes into the enclosed trailer towed by Wisconsin Lions Bill Taubman and Gwen Southworth of Shell Lake, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin pair made the five hour trip from northwest Wisconsin to Oelwein Monday morning. After loading the trailer, the pair hit the road for another four hours taking their cargo to Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to a Lions eyeglass recycling center that also serves as the shipping point.
Taubman, who has been a Lion for a remarkable 62 years, explained the recycled glasses are shipped all over, including overseas to third world countries, to Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, and wherever there is a need. Southworth, who has been a Lion for four years, finds the volunteer work very rewarding and enjoys contributing to the glasses recycling project.
Oelwein Lion Rich Witt said moving that many boxes out of their “Lions den” in the basement of Mortenson’s office gives them a lot more space to move around and feels like a huge accomplishment. The local Lions are the only club in the state of Iowa that do the complete process of recycling eyeglasses – from washing to reading the prescriptions, to labeling and individually packaging each pair, and then packing them in boxes of 200 each. Lions in Ames collect eyeglasses from all over the state, and Oelwein Lions periodically drive to Ames to get more glasses to recycle.
Since the Lions started this project more than 16 years ago, they have processed approximately 170,000 pairs of glasses that improved the eyesight of people halfway around the globe. A handful of Lions volunteer with the recycling project and meet each Tuesday and Friday from 8:30-10 a.m., where they work on the stacks of boxes filled with glasses. Witt had previously stated the pandemic and aging had taken its toll on the volunteer roster, and he would gladly welcome a few more volunteers to help out, adding if they get more volunteers, they could add more shifts, too. He said everyone is welcome, people don’t have to be a Lion member to help out.
Anyone interested in volunteering a couple hours, a couple times a week for this worthwhile, continuing project can call Witt at 563-920-8798.