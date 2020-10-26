An Oelwein man is facing felony drug charges after authorities arrested him following a report Friday afternoon of a car speeding south in the middle of K Avenue and forcing oncoming traffic off the road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Cody Mason Skidmore, 30, is charged with the simple misdemeanors of driving while license suspended, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia; serious misdemeanor unlawful possession of a prescription drug; and two Class D felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Operating while intoxicating/drugged charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.
At about 4:25 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office took the driving complaint on a vehicle southbound on K Avenue. Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle in the 600 block of East Charles Street, Oelwein.
Skidmore, 30, had an arrest warrant through Allamakee County and was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail.
That evening, a search warrant was executed on Skidmore's 2011 BMW 535I and heroin and methamphetamine were found in the car. Paraphernalia, pills and drug testing kits were also found and seized, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department.