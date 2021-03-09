A 26-year-old Oelwein man accused of seriously injuring an infant is out of jail on bond after being charged with a felony that could lead to five years in prison if convicted.
Jacob Wesley Smith is charged in Fayette County District Court with a Class D felony of allegedly willfully causing serious injury.
According to the criminal complaint, Oelwein Police launched an investigation after a child born in December was admitted on Feb. 1 to a Waterloo Hospital and soon transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because of serious injuries that included skull and rib fractures. Medical reports revealed two stages of rib fractures, retinal hemorrhages and multiple bruises.
Oelwein Police interviewed Smith on March 3, and say he admitted that on the evening of Jan. 31 and the morning of Feb. 1 he “dropped (the child) on the futon and punched him one time in the head with a closed fist,” the complaint says.
Smith was arrested at his home March 5 on a warrant.
Magistrate Larry Woods set bond at $10,000 cash or corporate surety. He also approved a court-appointed attorney at state expense.
Smith posted bond March 8 and was released from jail pending his next court appearance, which is scheduled for March 15.
A court order is in place prohibiting contact with the child.