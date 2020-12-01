An Oelwein man is charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting a human services worker at his apartment.
Jacob Hunter Proehl, 23, is charged in Fayette County District Court with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, a Class D felony.
Oelwein Police responded to an assault report during the afternoon of Nov. 15 at 511 5th Ave. NE and arrested Proehl. He was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, Proehl was a client of the company that employed the alleged victim. The company provides services to help people develop or improve their community living skills.
Proehl "admitted that his intent was to have sex" with the woman when he entered his apartment's bathroom where she was and assaulted her, the complaint says.
The woman escaped with a scratch on her wrist when another worker who was downstairs of the split-level house intervened, the complaint says.
Magistrate John J. Sullivan set bail for Proehl at $5,000 cash or surety, with the requirement that he be supervised by Pretrial Services if bond was posted.
Proehl was approved for a court-appointed attorney.