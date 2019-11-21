A 32-year-old Oelwein man is facing a felony charge after allegedly shoving a bowl of food in the face of a 5-year-old child during dinner at home.
Roger Dean Hall II is charged in Fayette County District Court with child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, as a habitual offender, a Class D felony.
He made his initial appearance in court Nov. 14 and Magistrate Larry Woods set his bail at $10,000 cash or approved surety. Hall is eligible for a state-appointed attorney.
According to the criminal complaint, an employee of the Little Husky Learning Center reported child abuse to the Oelwein Police on Nov. 8. A 5-year-old child with multiple facial bruises told the employee that “Roger was mad and hit me.”
The complaint says that Hall, who lives with the child, struck the child in the face at the dinner table on Nov. 7 leaving multiple bruises and “also took a food bowl and shoved (it) in the victim’s face” because the child would not eat all of the food given. Two other people in the home verified this occurred.
Hall’s arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m., Dec. 9, at the county courthouse in West Union.
Hall was convicted of the Class D felonies of third-degree burglary in Fayette County on April 2, 2018, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in Buchanan County on Nov. 18, 2014.
If convicted of this new charge as a habitual offender, he could be sent to prison for up to 15 years and would not be eligible for parole for a minimum of three years.