One person was hospitalized and a 49-year-old man is facing a felony charge after an alleged stabbing in downtown Oelwein last week.
Rick Alan Butterfield, of Oelwein, is charged in Fayette County District Court with willful injury-causing serious injury, a Class C felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.
Butterfield left the Fayette County Jail on Tuesday, March 23, after posting a $25,000 bail bond. His next court appearance is 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 26, at the county courthouse in West Union.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Oelwein Police, the alleged victim confronted Butterfield, who was "dumpster diving," on Tuesday, March 16, in the 100 block of South Frederick.
Butterfield "admitted to striking the victim with his fist first," the complaint says, adding that during a fight Butterfield took a knife from his pocket and stabbed the person in the chest, possibly puncturing a lung.
The person was taken to an emergency room by ambulance and transferred to another medical facility because of the serious nature of the injury, the complaint says.
Butterfield was arrested after Oelwein officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southeast — the same area as the confrontation — at 11:10 p.m., according to a department news release.
Attorney Cory Gonozales was appointed at state expense to represent Butterfield.