An Oelwein man is charged with felony after getting upset in a downtown bank and allegedly threatened to rob it.
Seth Lee Rohrick, 24, is charged with threat of terrorism, a Class D felony, in Fayette County District Court. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a maximum $7,500 fine.
The criminal complaint filed by the Oelwein Police says Rohrick “was not pleased” after discussing his account with employees inside Veridian Credit Union at 1 West Charles St. on March 21. He told them “I’m coming back to rob this place” and left.
Credit union employees secured the door, called police and watched Rohrick walk across the street to an apartment, where officers located him a short time later.
Rohrick denied being at the bank, the complaint says, but security footage confirmed he was, the complaint says.
Oelwein police arrested Rohrick and transported him to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Bail was set at $15,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.
The court appointed attorney Cory Gonzales to represent Rohrick at state expense.