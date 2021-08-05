Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan reports his department has concluded an investigation that stemmed from a narcotics search warrant carried out Feb. 19, 2021, in which Dustin Christian Staley, 47, of Oelwein was arrested.
Chief Logan reported that evidence seized during the search warrant was processed and additional charges have since been filed on Staley. Warrants were issued for Staley, now 48, and he was arrested Thursday, Aug. 5, on additional charges of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18, Class B felonies, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated misdemeanors.
Staley was transported to the Fayette County Jail pending an initial appearance before the court. The Sumner Police Department assisted the Oelwein Police Department with this arrest.
At the time of Staley’s arrest in February, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – simple misdemeanor, child endangerment – aggravated misdemeanor, drug stamp tax violation and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both Class D felonies, and prohibited acts — possession with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school.