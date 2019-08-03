An Oelwein man was arrested for attempted murder Thursday evening after a shooting incident in the city’s northwest sector. At 8:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Oelwein Police Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NW. After an investigation, officers arrested Ian Ross River Cashen, 39, of Oelwein. Cashen was charged with attempted murder — Class B felony.
According to the officer’s complaint filed in Fayette County District Court, the shooting took place in the area of Otter Creek Cottages. Cashen is alleged to have pulled a gun on two men, David Gyorko and Chris Bormann. Bormann had wanted to talk to Cashen about a previous accident that left Bormann’s car damaged.
Cashen allegedly displayed a handgun and shot at Bormann at least five times, emptying his gun of ammunition. Bormann and Gyorko then grabbed Cashen and took him to the ground. Cashen got up and ran into an apartment, grabbed a knife and came out threatening to stab the two men.
Police officers arrived and found Cashen hiding in his mother’s apartment, where he was taken into custody.
Police reported finding spent shell casings on the ground in the area where witnesses said Cashen had been standing at the time of the shooting.
The State of Iowa Criminal Code defines the charge saying, a person commits the offense of attempt to commit murder when, with the intent to cause the death of another person and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions, the person does any act by which the person expects to set in motion a force or chain of events, which will cause or result in the death of the other person.
Police report the investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.