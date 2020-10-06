WEST UNION — A Fayette County jury on Sept. 30 found Jason Lee Allen Neuhring, 35, of Oelwein, guilty of possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense as a habitual offender, but not guilty of possession of contraband in a jail or detention facility.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Fayette County Courthouse.
The jury instructions stated the case facts as: "On Nov. 30, 2019, Jason Neuhring was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. The state alleges he was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. The state further alleges he carried illegal drugs into the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Neuhring has plead not guilty to those charges."