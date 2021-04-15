An Oelwein man who ran over a woman’s legs and then fled to Pennsylvania has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
Maxwell Rolon, 50, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court on April 7 to the Class D felony of flight from the state to avoid prosecution as a habitual felon and the aggravated misdemeanor of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He struck an agreement with prosecution that included dismissing one count of willful injury-causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.
He was sentenced April 9 to up to 15 years in prison on the flight charge and received a two-year sentence on the weapons charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
A fine of $855 plus a 15% surcharge was suspended.
According to the criminal complaint, Rolon struck a woman with a car during an argument on Sept. 6, 2020. He ran over her legs with a Volkswagen Rabbit.
The woman, who was pregnant, was taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center and later transported to another hospital and was observed for the safely of the baby. The woman did not sustain serious injuries, however, the criminal complaint said.
Rolon and a passenger had driven to a residence in the 800 block of 6th Street Northeast in Oelwein, where a verbal altercation ensued and the homeowner asked him to leave.
“Maxwell initially backed up off the property and then went back onto the property in an attempt to strike individuals with the motor vehicle,” the complaint says. That is when he hit the woman.
Rolon was arrested Nov. 4, 2020, in Pennsylvania on a Fayette County warrant.