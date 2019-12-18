INDEPENDENCE — An Oelwein man who left behind a rubber glove with blood on it at the scene of a Nov. 1, 2017, residential burglary in Hazleton has been sentenced to prison.
David Lee Roy Smith, 57, of Oelwein, was sentenced on Nov. 26 to up to 15 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years. He must pay a $315 fine, various criminal surcharges, and victim restitution of $836.
He also must submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling, according to a Buchanan County Attorney's Office news release.
Smith is appealing the verdict.
A Buchanan County District Court jury returned its guilty verdicts on Aug. 23, for third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Each felony count was enhanced because Smith is a habitual offender.
In May 2018, the state Criminalistics Laboratory matched DNA found on the glove to Smith, which was confirmed by a second test in July 2018.
The stolen property, including three firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition, has not been recovered, according to a Dec. 17 news release from Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden.
According to court documents, although the victim reported $8,285 in stolen items and property damage, his insurance deductible was $500. The other $336 covers the cost of a plane flight from Texas back to Iowa.
The list of property stolen includes 25 wheat pennies, a toy John Deere combine, a toy International dozer, a finish nailer, car titles, two pair of Oakley sunglasses, two boxes of 22 ammunition, 1,500 rounds of 556 mil-spec ammunition, a 10/22 stainless steel Ruger rifle, a British 303 Enfield rifle, a high-power pellet gun, cologne, a 1932 $10 gold certificate and dog tags, which the victim listed as "priceless."
He also claimed $1,800 in damaged woodwork in the house, and a broken window. A dresser was also in the restitution list.
According to Smith's applications for a court-appointed attorney, one in 2018 and another in 2019, he was unemployed and receiving government assistance because of a medical condition. He also said he had son, who was 11 in August 2019.
Smith has been represented by court-appointed counsel.