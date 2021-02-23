WEST UNION — An Oelwein man who recorded himself sexually assaulting an unconscious woman pleaded guilty to lesser charges and has been sentenced to up to two years in prison.
Anthony Andrew Ledesma, 34, pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanors of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse and invasion of privacy, as well as the simple misdemeanor of domestic abuse assault.
On the first two counts, he was sentenced to up to two years imprisonment with credit for time served. He received two suspended $625 fines plus 15% surcharges. He must may at least $285.40 in court costs.
Ledesma also must register as a sex offender and pay a civil penalty of $260, and following completion of his prison sentence he will be under supervision as if on parole for 10 years.
On the domestic abuse assault count, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail with suspended $65 fine plus 15% surcharge. He also must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
All the sentences are to run concurrently.
Ledesma was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse as a habitual offender, a Class C felony, and invasion of privacy for crimes committed on Sept. 16, 2019.
According to the criminal complaints filed Feb. 5, 2020, the woman had overdosed on prescription pills after Ledesma physically assaulted her on Sept 16, 2019. While she was unconscious, he recorded himself sexually assaulting her. She later found this video in the trash bin of his Google account.
Following a separate incident, he was charged with going armed with intent, a Class C felony, and domestic abuse assault using or displaying a dangerous weapon or with the intent to inflict a serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 8, 2020, Ledesma on Jan. 4, 2020, convinced the woman to meet him at an Oelwein convenience store by claiming he would harm himself. When she arrived, he threatened her with a knife once by holding it to her stomach and them lunging at her as he was attempting to stab her.
A non-contact order has been extended to five years.