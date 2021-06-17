An Oelwein man arrested in Connecticut while driving an ice cream truck has pleaded guilty in Fayette County to two counts of indecent contact with a child. The charges are related to a pair of 2019 incidents.
Sentencing of Anthony Christian Nelson III, 23, is scheduled for 10 a.m., July 26 in Fayette County District Court.
Nelson signed the written plea of guilty on June 11 as part of an agreement with prosecution that would dismiss a felony charge against him.
In the plea, Nelson admits to sexually touching or fondling two minor girls in separate incidents in April 2019. He was charged in May 2019 with the indecent contact counts as well as a Class C felony of enticing a minor under the age of 13 — sexual abuse or exploitation.
Through the agreement, Nelson expects to be placed on two years of self-probation while receiving suspended two-year prison sentences and suspended fines.
If the court does not accept the plea agreement he is allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.
Nelson is accused of two incidents in April 2019, one with a 12-year-old at a Maynard residence and another with a 15-year-old in Oelwein in according to affidavits.
In the Maynard incident, Nelson stopped fondling the girl when a parent walked into the room and then escorted him off the property, according to an affidavit.
Nelson was free on bail soon after his 2019 arrest, but that was revoked after he did not appear at a scheduled Jan. 27, 2020 court date. The court had rescheduled the appearance twice since Nov. 4, 2019.
“It would appear the defendant’s whereabouts are unknown,” states a Feb. 5, 2020 court order.
On May 10, of this year, the Fayette County Attorney’s Office reported to the court that Nelson had been arrested on the East Coast. The Wilton Police Department in Ridgefield, Connecticut, had pulled Nelson over for driving an ice cream truck near a school. It allegedly did not have insurance.
A nationwide warrant for Nelson’s arrest was quashed on June 16. He shall appear personally for his sentencing hearing, the order says.