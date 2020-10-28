WEST UNION — One of two men charged in the tearing up of crops near Unicorn Avenue in the spring by "four wheeling" while drunk has pleaded guilty and says he'll pay up to $1,000 in restitution. The other man, a passenger in the vehicle, is scheduled to go on trial in February.
The driver, Brady John Jarchow, 23, of Oelwein, filed a written plea of guilty in Fayette County District Court on Oct. 26 as part of an agreement with prosecution. He pleaded guilty to first-offense operating while intoxicated, which is a serious misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Jarchow had originally been charged with Class D felony second-degree criminal mischief, OWI-first offense and serious misdemeanor trespass after getting a vehicle stuck in a farm field near Unicorn Road while tearing around in it and damaging crops on May 19. The farmer claims a loss of $1,204.78 from bean and corn crop damage.
Jarchow's plea says the agreement with prosecution in regard to the drunken driving count calls for two days in jail, with credit time for served, a $1,250 fine plus surcharge and costs and requires compliance with a drinking driver’s school. Regarding the criminal mischief, the deal calls for a 180-day jail sentence, with all but two days in jail suspended; a suspended $625 fine and surcharge, up to two years of informal probation, and he will pay restitution of up to $1,000.
A second man, Jowayne Marquist Phillips, 21, of Oelwein, who was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle is charged with second-degree criminal mischief a Class D felony and trespass causing damage greater than $300, a serious misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled for Feb. 3.