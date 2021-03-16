An Oelwein man’s trial that was scheduled to begin on St. Patrick’s Day has been called off because of a pending plea agreement.
The trial for Audie Homer Perry Wood, 47, was removed from the Fayette County District Court docket and a hearing is now scheduled for 10 a.m. April 26 at courthouse in West Union.
Wood will file a written guilty plea prior to the hearing, according to court documents.
Wood was one of two men arrested Sunday, Oct. 4, on multiple gun and drug charges after authorities searched their rented home at 12 6th Ave. NE, near Wings Park Elementary School.
The other man, Andrew Scott Lien, 33, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to three of 12 counts filed against him. He will serve up to 10 years in prison after receiving concurrent prison sentences of up to five years for a Class C felony controlled substance violation, up to five years for unauthorized possession of offensive weapons (aggravated misdemeanor) and up to 10 years for dominion/control of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony). Thousands of dollars in fines and surcharges were suspended.
Nine counts against Lien were dismissed, and he was ordered to pay $600 restitution to an Oelwein woman.
According to court documents, officers found two sawed off shotguns during the Oct. 4 search as well as an assortment of ammunition, marijuana seeds, bongs, glass pipes, other drug paraphernalia and several baggies possibly containing methamphetamine.
Wood is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, third-degree burglary, unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of methamphetamine and two additional counts of possession of marijuana.
Wood is being represented by court-appointed attorney Andrew Carl Abbott.
Wood and Lien were also each charged in a June 16 incident when another Oelwein man was assaulted in his home at around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of 4 1/2 St. SW.
Lien pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to an amended charge of attempted first-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. That sentence was to run concurrent with the other sentences.