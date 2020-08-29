Oelwein mask-makers discuss their offerings
MIRA SCHMITT-CASH
Margaret Maddigan who has Margaret’s Crafts at 14 W. Charles St., and Theresa Loban, assistant store leader at Appliance Plus, US Cellular side, 204 First Ave. SE, are both selling masks at various starting prices. Judi Daggs of Oelwein is making them for a free-will donation.
Maddigan is making predominantly the flat, double-pleated, triple-layered, reversible, pocketless mask style that measures 6-by-8 inches finished. They affix to the face with elastic over-ear loops that are largely black or white to match, and alternatively she also has shoestring tie back masks available for those allergic to elastic or rubber latex. They are made with all new supplies she had at the business and cost customers $5 each. There is no filter pocket.
“As soon as they said you had to close your business, that’s when I started getting requests for masks, so I took the display down and put these (masks) in the window,” Maddigan said. “This was a necessity, so that’s what I did.
“I’ve been making them since the coronavirus started and I haven’t quit,” she said.
She has not logged sales but estimates she has sold 300 to 400 masks.
“Since I was in business, I couldn’t just give them away, and I didn’t ask the government for help as a small business,” she said. “I’m just trying to get by with what I’ve got and pay my bills.”
She does not require wearing a mask in the store, but comments indicated she appreciates people who do.
“I wear one and wipe down when customers leave,” she said. If they want to try on a mask, she puts a fresh paper towel between the mask and their face and throws it away afterward. “If they have a cough, I disinfect the mask and dry it out.”
Maddigan said she was “tickled” when she attended an event in Cedar Falls and “everyone had a mask on.” She and her husband have found some restaurants where people wear masks and will order take-out from there.
“Age, I think, has a lot to do with it,” said Maddigan, who is 73. “I am conscious of that. I haven’t been sick. I don’t want to catch anything. I want to live another 10 to 20 years.”
THERESA LOBAN is making mainly a modified Olson mask without a filter pocket for speed and with elastic over-ear loops.
“The earlier ones I did had a spot for the filter,” Loban said. “I found out people didn’t use them and I can make them faster without.”
The ear loops sit in drawstring pockets. “I’ve been telling people if these elastics are too tight they can cut it out and put in a drawstring such as a shoestring,” she said.
Mid-month, Loban had about 40 masks on hand at her workplace, US Cellular.
“If people are interested, they can come directly here, too,” she said. “If they want a specific fabric or size, they can bring it.”
She has made different sizes, smaller for children and larger for men. She can custom-make them if desired.
Loban has not logged the number of masks made but guessed she has made about 200.
She charges $3 a mask and up. “If they have their own material I wouldn’t charge any more,” she said, noting branded material such as sports logos usually costs more.
JUDI DAGGS of Oelwein has assembled between 1,500 and 2,000 masks for those working on the front lines of the pandemic, along with family and friends, since starting an effort this spring along with her nephew, Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore.
DeVore’s custom apparel business, Cutting Edge in Aurora, was since allowed to reopen.
Daggs is still willing to make masks for people and is asking for only a free-will donation so that she can purchase more material.
When complete, the triple-layered, pleated masks measure 6-by-9 inches with elastic ear loops.
To order a mask, folks can reach out to her over Facebook.
To order, call her cellphone at 319-238-2308 or message her on Facebook. (Please do not call the store about masks.)
FARMER’S Daughter’s Quilts was involved in a mask effort in earlier months of the pandemic and offers certain supplies, such as cotton woven fabric. Mask supplies that are on back-order as of mid-August include elastic and metal nose pieces. For details call 319-283-5165 or stop in, 21 E. Charles St., Oelwein.
