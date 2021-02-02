Major changes are coming for Oelwein’s McDonald’s restaurant, from the remodeling of its dining room to the removal of its PlayPlace toy, which eventually is expected to be replaced.
The restaurant is undergoing a major interior remodel beginning Sunday evening, Feb.7, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the restaurant’s owner, Soifer Family McDonald’s. The entirely new dining room is expected to reopen on Friday, March 5.
The current PlayPlace toy is also being removed, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions. While the PlayPlace toy will not be immediately replaced, space is being prepared for a new toy to be installed when the state of Iowa and McDonalds deem it safe for children to play indoors again.
The remodel design plans include new flooring, seating, lighting, restrooms and an entirely new front counter and menu display area. New ordering kiosks will also be added as the restaurant transitions to the “McDonald’s Experience of the Future.”
“We are excited to be able to reinvest in Oelwein, although the pandemic has delayed our original timeline from last year,” said owner and operator Scott Soifer. “I am most excited about providing an updated and modern experience for our customers and additional options for ordering. We are committed to modernizing with the times and providing options for our customers to interact with us how they choose.”
The drive-through service will continued uninterrupted throughout the construction project.
“Our crew are excited to see the updated and modernized dining room but will miss seeing our regular customers inside over the next few weeks,” said Oelwein General Manager Pam Schmidtke. “We’re up for the challenge of increased customers through our drive-through and are prepared to serve food faster than ever before!”
Oelwein has been home to a Soifer Family McDonald’s since 1997. In 2011, Owners Scott and Sam Soifer decided to complete the store’s first major remodel as they expanded the building, added a two-lane drive-through, installed a new PlayPlace toy and replaced the seating and décor.
This will be the store’s first major remodel since 2011. Follow the progress on Facebook and Instagram by following @soiferfamilymcdonalds.
Soifer Family McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by Scott and Lisa Soifer. Scott is the second generation in his family to operate 12 McDonald’s restaurants in Northeast Iowa — reaching into the Charles City, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Independence, Oelwein, Iowa Falls, Hampton, Vinton, New Hampton and Center Point communities.