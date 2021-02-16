The Northeast Iowa Mobile Food Pantry in Oelwein supported by MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center is once again being postponed one week due to the extreme cold weather. This drive will now be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 0°
- Heat Index: 7°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 0°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:02:43 AM
- Sunset: 05:41:26 PM
- Dew Point: -4°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. High 8F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low -11F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: -5°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: -1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -14°
Heat Index: -4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -14°
Heat Index: -6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: -15°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: -8°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: -16°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: -17°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Trending
Articles
- Volga man charged with sexual abuse, kidnapping
- Health workers brave windchill advisory to vaccinate teachers
- OELWEIN ATHLETIC SPOTLIGHT: Oelwein’s Jacob King emerged as scorer through hard work
- Wapsie Valley girls earn opening-round victory
- Oelwein, county to meet about emergency dispatching
- Westgate man faces charges after high-speed pursuit through two counties
- Wapsie Valley CAPS recognizes first class of associates
- Wapsie Valley bounces back, beats Hudson
- City notes business developer has house to give away
- Oelwein superintendent issues statement on bus crowding
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.