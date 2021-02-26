Oelwein Community School District administration announced its recommendation on Friday for the next Oelwein Middle School principal. Pending School Board approval, Jennykaye Hampton of Mount Vernon will assume the duties of Middle School building principal beginning July 1, 2021.
Hampton currently serves as an accessibility and assessment director for the Cedar Rapids School District, where she has worked more than 12 years. Hampton has been a principal designee, instructional coach and Middle School English/language arts teacher. She has also served on various leadership committees and roles.
“We are excited to welcome Jennykaye to the Middle School and into the Husky family. Her experiences as an instructional leader and building/district leader will serve our staff and students well,” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Ehn continued: “We have taken some big swings at raising academic standards and implementing Standards Referenced Grading. I am excited to see what her experience can do to help us raise our game.”
In reference to the hiring process, Ehn said, “Mrs. Hampton was very impressive with all subgroups that conducted interviews, but scored especially high marks with our student group.”
She received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Virterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and a teaching degree in elementary education from Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
The Oelwein School Board accepted when it met Feb. 16 an application from Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall and three others to take an early retirement package.