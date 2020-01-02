After almost exactly 30 years with the Fayette County Sheriff’s office, Sgt. Allen Hendershott is stepping out the door a retired officer.
“My official start date was January 2, 1990,” said Hendershott. “When I leave today, it will be pretty close to exactly 30 years at the Sheriff’s Office.”
An Oelwein native, Hendershott didn’t always know that he wanted to go into law enforcement.
“I wasn’t one of those little kids who dreamed of being an officer,” he said with a laugh. “Sometimes the job picks you.”
While attending high school in Oelwein, Hendershott was looking for a summer job. While job-hunting, he came across a Hawkeye Community College class catalog.
“I started flipping through the book, and I saw they offered a police science major. I thought that seemed really interesting.”
That following year, Oelwein High School offered a community course where students get the opportunity to ride with local police officers.
“I had already been thinking the field seemed interesting, so I decided to join that class,” he said. “After that, it was sort of the field I stayed in!”
Hendershott, the son of Irving and Brigid Hendershott, attended Hawkeye Community College where he majored in police science, and later finished at the local academy.
“I started out as the chief of police in Readlyn and then became a reserve officer in Oelwein before I came here,” said Hendershott.
“It’s an interesting profession, that’s for sure. A lot of people say things like, ‘I wanted to help people,’ and that is a big part of why I do it,” he said, adding that there is another side to the job that drew him to the field.
“It was important to me to hold the bad guys accountable. I’ve always said we spend 95 percent of our time dealing with about five percent of the population.”
Over the years, Hendershott has seen a lot of changes take place as he continued in his law enforcement career. He has served with three sheriffs and has seen technology expand to what we see today.
“I started before 911 was implemented,” he said. “When we would get a call, we would have to look at the maps and decide what had to be done from there. Once we got 911 and it was all done through dispatch, it helped tremendously.”
Hendershott also remembers beginning his career at the Fayette County Sheriff’s office in what had previously been the sheriff’s home before the current facility was built in 2002.
“The jail was next to the sheriff’s home for years, and back in the day, he and his wife would care for the inmates,” he said. “By the time I started, the house had been converted to an office, but I still remember thinking how strange it was that my office had been a bedroom at one time.”
With retirement, Hendershott is excited to see what the future holds. While he doesn’t have any specific plans yet, aside from a vacation to St. Croix with his wife Julie and his sisters in the summer, it seems Hendershott will not find it difficult to adjust to his new life as a retiree.
“I plan on visiting my grandkids as much as possible,” he said.
He also plans on doing a lot of fishing when he isn’t kicking back at home with Julie.
“Part of the fun is in not having too many plans.”
Retirement will also allow the longtime officer to spend time with his mother.
“This will give me time to help take care of my mom. It will give me more time with family,” he said. “It’s a bittersweet moment.
“It’s always exciting to start a new chapter.”