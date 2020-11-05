As much disappointment as John Leo felt in March when NRG Media canceled On Press Row, a radio show he co-hosted with Gary Rima, the Oelwein native landed on his feet. On Halloween, Leo called his first Hawkeye football game for University of Iowa student-led station KRUI FM89.7.
“This Saturday we play Michigan State, and I will have the broadcast for that, too,” Leo said.
For Leo just being there is a dream come true.
“I am a die-hard Iowa fan,” Leo said. “My grandpa (John Leo Sr.) wrestled for Iowa,” in the 1940s before joining World War II from 1944-46.
“My dad (Anthony Leo) raised me as an Iowa fan. We go to every single game, home or away. Last week … was the first time I’d ever called for Iowa other than as a fan.”
Leo graduated from the university in spring 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in sports and rec management. He planned to devote his time to working with Rima on On Press Row, which was in its 14th year when canceled.
“So that left me out to dry,” Leo said. “When I graduated I had moved back to Oelwein.
He spoke to Rima — something he said he does a few times a week — and weighed his options.
“Gary was a really big force in keeping me positive,” he said.
Rima recalled: “I said, ‘John, you have the chance to be a superstar in the radio sports broadcast business.’ He said this is what he wants to do whether it’s sports talk or play-by-play.”
“We agreed grad school was the best option for me,” Leo said. The pair devised a three-pronged attack: Leo would get his master’s. He would get the opportunity to work for the athletic department — which is on hold because of the pandemic. And he would get to work at KRUI, broadcasting Iowa football and basketball.
Rima believes in Leo.
“John was my co-host (for OPR) for two hours Monday through Friday,” Rima said. “He’s really good at expressing opinions, has a quick wit, clever mind, and that made him a really good co-host for me on that show.”
“I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am today without Gary Rima,” Leo said. “We talk several times a week. He is ‘the guy’ at UNI. I can go to him about life stuff, broadcasting. I’m his pupil so-to-say. He took me under his wing, provided me with great opportunities, and he’s always very real with me.
“The Husky Cast as well,” Leo said. “Throw my appreciation to Dan Stasi for giving me the opportunity.”
Leo called Oelwein football games this fall for the online broadcasting service.
Stasi recalled meeting Leo while broadcasting wrestling in February 2015. Stasi, radio veteran, does play-by-play of summer, fall and winter high school sports for The Husky Cast for Oelwein and The Blue Devil Cast for West Central-Maynard.
“He came up to me and we talked,” Stasi said of Leo. “I gave him his start doing that. John did a great job.”
Leo put in the work required for successful play-by-play, such as traveling and interviewing coaches.
“The next year in 2016 he helped me in basketball. He has helped me off and on for several years because of schooling conflicts,” up through Oelwein football this fall.
As to how Leo made The Husky Cast for football work this fall, he has grad school classes only on Tuesday and Thursday. Since his parents live Oelwein, he would stay with them, talk to the coach on Thursday night, and broadcast the game on Friday, whether home or away.
“He’s very intelligent, extremely outgoing. Great guy,” Stasi said.
The Husky Cast averages 1,000 listeners a game, Stasi said. Leo intends to do Oelwein football against next year.
Meanwhile Leo has a full schedule.
“I’m a student, a teaching assistant and a broadcasting assistant here at KRUI, so the time management piece is a big deal,” Leo said.
He estimated he puts in 8 to 10 hours a week studying for each broadcast on top of his teaching assistantship.
“Prep starts on Monday for play-by-play,” he said, emphasizing it’s not just printing a roster and stats or throwing on a headset and talking. “You have to be really prepared with a variety of things.”
He was preparing one roster card for Iowa and one for Michigan State, on manila folders. “It’s two, double-sided cardstock that have Iowa offense hand-written numerically — key players, height, weight — and flip side is defense.”
There are team stats — which he said brought him to five cards — plus, team game notes, team history, series history and trends.
“Then I have a card of synonyms so I’ve got other ways to say pass, run, tackle,” he said. “So I use that as a reference. So just short of 10 items.”
Even with references, he has to keep watching the game to describe the plays.
“Memorization is big,” Leo said. “I tell people what makes the job hard is, I have all that preparation in my mind, I need to physically see what’s happening on the court, then synthesize that through my brain and transmit it to my mouth and get it out to people.”
It is and is not theater.
“It is a performance, but I don’t go over the top with odd sayings, that’s not my style,” Leo said. “(It’s) information you figure out how to use.”
Rima, who calls games for the University of Northern Iowa, said: “In radio play-by-play they call it painting the picture of theater of the mind because for the listener you have to describe what’s going on, on the field or the basketball court, you have to be their eyes and ears, and for John, he translates that well for the listener.
“And also to do play-by-play, it’s not a 9 to 5 job and he’s got that commitment,” Rima said. “If he has to do nights or travel hours to a game, he will.
“He told me the other day after he did that Iowa Hawkeye football game, ‘This is what I want to do for my career,” Rima said. “There’s a lot of people who think they can do it, but he’s a guy that can really do it.”
“For John, he can have a career in sports radio as far as he wants to take it, and he’s on a really good path right now,” Rima said. “He’s a young and upcoming superstar in sports broadcasting. People in Oelwein, just watch where he is 5, 10, 15 years from now. He’s going to make a name for himself and do something pretty big, I think.”
“Things are starting to come together so when I graduate in May of 22, things are looking up,” Leo said. “I have a chance to start a decent career with the help and support of people like Rima, Dan Stasi and my family. I just called an Iowa game in the press box in the same building that Gary Dolphin did (and) these sports writers, they were just across the glass from me.”
Gary Dolphin is a play-by-play announcer and Rima’s counterpart at Iowa. Both announcers are under contract for Learfield IMG, the company that has the rights to broadcast the three state regent universities’ games, according to Rima.
Leo also thanked his family for being accepting of his career choice. His father is a retired general surgeon and advisor to the Fayette County Board of Health, and his grandfather served Oelwein as a dentist.
OELWEIN CONNECTIONS
The Leo and Stasi families go way back in Oelwein, in athletics and in service. Dan’s father Peter Stasi and John’s grandfather, John Leo Sr., wrestled together at Oelwein. Peter Stasi finished second at 126 pounds at the 1941 State Tournament, Dan said. Leo Sr. attended Iowa, wrestling briefly.
Then the U.S. entered World War II. Both joined the effort. Peter Stasi served the Navy on a destroyer called the USS Forrest. Leo Sr. served stateside at the Boston Naval Hospital, which closed in 1974.
Another aside — Rima mentored another Oelwein graduate who wanted to do play-by-play, Joe Stasi — Dan Stasi’s brother — who now broadcasts Upper Iowa University Peacock football on AM 950 KOEL Oelwein and Waterloo and as the play-by-play voice for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League on News Radio 1040 AM WHO/ 1460 KXNO, according to Linked In, among other roles.