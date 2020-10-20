Human anatomy has always interested Madison Meyer.
“It’s crazy how our bodies are created to heal themselves,” she said. One might even call them a haven.
The 2017 Oelwein High School graduate had finished her bookwork for surgical technology at Kirkwood Community College and had clinical lab work to complete.
“I wanted to do something less invasive than surgery,” she said.
She wasn’t familiar with too many massage therapists and had thought of it as a luxury, but the more she learned, the more her mind changed. She enrolled at Carlson College of Massage Therapy in Anamosa, graduating in 2019.
After passing her licensure exam for massage therapy earlier this month, Meyer, an independent contractor, is taking clients at her new business, The Haven.
It is co-located inside Fisher’s Therapeutic Massage at 100 First St. SW.
Meyer looks forward to discussing massage therapy with the public at an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at The Haven/Fisher’s.
“I heard so many healing stories from my instructors,” Meyer said. “Stress can inflame the body and cause so many diseases. I enjoy helping people relax because I know I’m helping lower that stress level.” As well as massage helping with muscle pain, lymphatic massage, for example, targets that node system and can help people with lymphatic edema, she said.
“If they don’t believe it works, I would love to sit down and go through the research with them,” Meyer said.
The Haven offers therapeutic massage as of right now. Meyer plans to take continuing education classes for cupping, Thai massage and “hopefully Shiatsu at some point.”
Fisher’s owner Chris Fisher, also a CCMT alumna, is branching out into energy work, which Meyer said leaves her to take up the mantle of massage.
“I want to recognize Chris Fisher for welcoming me to practice alongside her,” Meyer said. “I am beyond blessed and very thankful to have Chris as my mentor and friend.”
The community may have met Meyer this summer when she was working as a secretary for her father, Ron “Skip” Meyer, who owns Strang’s Tire Co. in Oelwein.
Masks are welcome at the open house but not required. One person will pre-dish food, and setup will be done to minimize contact.
As for the business, tables are sanitized and laundry is washed after each client. Hands are sanitized before and after a massage. Contact Meyer on her business cellphone to check in or schedule, 319-238-2886.
