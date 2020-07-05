Racism will not be tolerated, students and other community members should shine light on hate and bigotry, and “Black Lives Matter,” said leaders from all Northeast Iowa Conference member schools in a statement released Friday following the news of racist taunting last week during a high school baseball game in Waverly aimed at a 17-year-old Charles City baseball player who is black.
The statement signed by all the superintendents of the NEIC schools made it clear that Waverly was not an isolated incident.
“As administrators and board of education members of the member schools of the Northeast Iowa Conference, we know racism exists in our conference, our schools, and our communities,” the statement says. “We also know we are called to stand strongly for the dignity and rights of our students of color.”
It also says, “we stand together today in stating Black Lives Matter in the Northeast Iowa Conference, and in each of our seven school districts. We will not tolerate acts of racism, bigotry, or hate from participants, employees, or spectators at our events.”
The statement specifically mentioned Waverly and Storm Lake incidents, but an incident involving Oelwein came to light in a Des Moines Register article on the racial targeting of the Charles City player, Jeremiah Chapman.
“Last year, during a rain delay at Oelwein, Charles City and Oelwein players were playing Tic-Tac-Toe with each other on a baseball they’d throw back and forth between dugouts,” the article says. “One time when the Oelwein players threw the ball back, Chapman said, somebody had written: ‘No. 4 is a n----.’ Chapman wears No. 4. He had brushed it off at the time and only remembered it when a teammate brought it up after (the Waverly) incident.”
Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn on Friday said the two school districts worked together as soon as they learned about the incident. Oelwein’s administration, which had already reached out to Charles City’s administration about the Waverly incident to offer support, got back in touch after the article published.
“It was the first that we heard about it,” Ehn said. “We reached right back out to Charles City administration, and they were surprised by his comments as well. This was the first they heard about it. So, we worked kind of in tandem to collect as much evidence as we could on both sides. They talked to the family. They talked to the student-athlete. They talked to the coaches. We did the same.”
Oelwein administration spoke with the Huskies baseball team about both situations during Friday’s practice.
“They were able to kind of dig in a little bit more about what happened,” Ehn said. “And these were also used as an opportunity to talk about race and fans and how those worlds interact and what you do and don’t do, and that we’re there to support those kids and help any way that we can.”
The Charles City and Oelwein school districts learned more details about the Oelwein incident.
“The quote in the story in the (Des Moines) Register, we don’t think it’s entirely accurate,” Ehn said. “There’s a little more to it. There’s more context to it. The comments were not specifically made to an athlete or to a person. But there were, in fact, racist remarks written on a baseball and thrown back to the team. It was retaliatory to incendiary comments made about our community. So there is more context to it. It doesn’t make it right. It’s absolutely wrong. Our kids know it was wrong.”
The district is working on its response, but the gap in time between the incident and learning of it limit what can be done.
“Most of the participants are graduated now, so as far as any kind of consequence it’s difficult to go that route,” Ehn said. “So we’re really looking at it as an educational opportunity to grow and to learn from.”
A necessary societal change is taking place, Ehn said.
“We’ve had students who have had comments made to them at varsity events before,” he said. “The recent events that have happened this summer have dynamically shifted the public narrative about race, and it’s long overdue.”
Behavior and comments that might have been swept under the rug or not gotten follow-up action face a new reality.
“I think definitely the tolerance of those comments is changing,” Ehn said.
The NEIC statement adds: “We are disgusted knowing any Iowa student-athlete is the target of these attacks. We believe racism and hate are learned, and can be unlearned. We recognize our school systems play a role in maintaining systemic bias and oppression. We embrace the challenge to use our roles as leaders to become better.”
“It’s a bold statement,” Ehn said. “And it needs to be said.”