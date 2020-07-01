Oelwein Schools released a simplified link to preliminary registration for parents and families wanting to send their student back to school in the fall in an all-online environment for the foreseeable future.
This virtual setting will have live teachers and staff interacting with students. However, much of the content and learning is self directed through the EdGenuity platform. Students with an individualized education plan are subject to entry with an IEP team placement decision.
The Google Form link is at www.oelweinschools.com/o2. Click the purple header text, “Register Here.” Additional registrations will be required through the district’s Infinite Campus Student Information System.
Oelwein Online-only registration is open through July 24, according to the district’s draft Return to Learn Plan.
Starting July 27, families will have the chance to register students for a hybrid online and in-person learning option, also through OelweinSchools.com on the Parents drop-down menu, then Infinite Campus.
School will start Aug. 20 for the Oelwein district.