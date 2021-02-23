For families wanting their student to be educated virtually from home full-time next school year, registration is now open for Oelwein Online for levels PK-12, as announced on the district website, oelweinschools.com/o2.
Oelwein Online has 2020 K-12 accreditation from the Iowa Department of Education. District staff has been developing a curriculum to also offer virtual preschool beginning in 2021.
This virtual setting will have live teachers and staff interacting with students. The program also provides a laptop to each student.
“Oelwein Online is open to all Iowa residents and is 100% FREE,” it adds.
Oelwein Online specializes in:
• Elementary virtual learning
• Building relationships
• Social-emotional learning
Students with an individualized education plan are subject to entry with an IEP team placement decision.
Additional registrations will be required through the district’s Infinite Campus student information system.