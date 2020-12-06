Oelwein came back from an 18-point deficit on Saturday to win their home opener against Dunkerton.
Senior guard Jacob King led all scorers with 23 points.
The Raiders outscored the Huskies right out of the gate, 23-5 by the end of the first quarter. Oelwein began to turn things around in the second quarter, but Dunkerton went into the half with a 31-19 lead.
“The first quarter we came out flat; Dunkerton had a great amount of energy. Todd (Kuntz) their coach does a great job,” said Oelwein head coach Mike Mohlis. “They took it to us in the first quarter.”
Oelwein gave up too many transition points, Mohlis said. But Oelwein’s halftime adjustments changed the complexion of the game. The Huskies came out in the third ready to play a faster game.
“We just picked up the tempo, offensively, defensively,” Mohlis said. “It started on the defensive end. We got some stops, forced some tough shots.”
At one point, Mohlis had Brennan Sauser and Duncan Tripp begin working a full court defense to force Dunkerton into quicker shots and more misses.
“We changed the tempo of the game, we started playing faster, made them play faster; that led to missed shots by them and then we rebounded like crazy,” Mohlis said. “Good things happen when you force a team to only get one shot and then we get to go play offense.”
As the Huskies intensified their drives inside, Dunkerton began to foul more often. Of Oelwein’s 21 free throw attempts, 14 came in the second half. Overall, the Huskies only missed on four.
Nine of King’s points came from the free throw line.
Ethan Studebaker was the only other Husky to score in double digits, putting up 10. But in all seven Huskies scored in the game.
“They are starting to come together as a team which is what we want,” said Mohlis. “Hopefully they keep going and keep doing what we’re doing.”
Oelwein grabbed its first lead, 40-38 with 4 minutes left in the game. Sauser pulled in an offensive rebound, snapping it to Jerimiah Sullivan in the corner. He passed the ball to a wide open King who sank a 3-pointer.”
Dunkerton continued to threaten until a layup by Carsen Jeanes put the game out of reach with only seconds left.
UP NEXT: Oelwein (2-1) travels to Decorah (0-1) on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DKN 23 8 7 8 — 46
OEL 5 14 14 17 — 50
POINTS — OELWEIN (50): Jacob King 23, Ethan Studebaker 10, Carsen Jeanes 5, Jerimiah Sullivan 4, Cole Hamilton 4, Brennan Sauser 3 and Duncan Tripp 1