Oelwein's youth archers placed second in a 3D duel archery competition held virtually Jan. 26-27. Teams shot at different locations and submitted their scores to avoid COVID-19 transmission.
Independence took first as a team with a score of 1,668, followed by Oelwein with 1,586, Cardinal High with 1,565, and West Fork, 1,501.
Independence scored 92 bullseyes, followed by Oelwein with 58, Cardinal with 50 and West Fork with 47.
Contributing to Oelwein's team total were senior Ashton Beatty, 278; freshman Santana King, 270; freshman Ayden James, 269; freshman Leo Dettbarn, 261; freshman Mitchell Trumblee, 257; and freshman Bailee Craun, 251.
Out of 19 high school boys, Beatty placed second, James fourth, Dettbarn seventh and Trumblee eighth.
Out of 24 high school girls, King placed fourth and Craun 13th.
Other Oelwein individual results were: sophomore Hunter Woodward, 255; freshman Alison Steggall, 251; junior Molly Trumblee, 248; freshman Brandon Hoover, 231; senior Aryn Glew, 209; senior Austin Hoover 201; and freshman Max Manske, 194.
UP NEXT: Oelwein high schoolers will compete in the Don Bosco Bullseye Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 30