The Oelwein Police have made arrests related to a number of local burglaries with more charges anticipated in other jurisdictions, the department announced this morning.
The news release says, officers on patrol, near the 400 block of South Frederick, observed a suspicious vehicle and behavior from an individual. Upon investigation, the officer discovered items believed to be involved in a recent theft and burglary. Officers continued the investigation by questioning individuals and obtaining search warrants. This investigation led to the discovery of a large amount of stolen tools, clothing, wire, and various other items. Those items have been connected to local burglaries as well as several burglaries in surrounding communities and counties.
The investigation also led to the locating of a stolen vehicle from a residential neighborhood in Oelwein.
The Oelwein Police Department continues to work with area jurisdictions in reference to resolving burglaries in their areas.
The Oelwein Police Department has arrested and charged the following:
• Virgil Patrick McGuire, 32, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with third-degree burglary (a class D felony), operating without a vehicle owner's consent (aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while license barred (simple misdemeanor)
• Anthony Dean Nelson, 46, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor), interference with official acts (aggravated misdemeanor), trespass (simple misdemeanor), and carrying weapons — a knife over 5 inches (aggravated misdemeanor). He was also arrested on a warrant from Linn County with a $50,000 bond for driving while license barred eluding.
• Jamie Leigh Fye, 22, of Kennett, Pennsylvania, is charged with the serious misdemeanors of possession controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
This investigation continues and more charges are pending, the release says.