Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan is one of three finalists to to lead the Iowa City Police Department
Logan, who has been with the Oelwein department since 1993 and the chief since 2002, is in the running against Commander Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Lt. Dustin Liston of the El Paso, Texas, Police Department, Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin announced Thursday afternoon.
"Being an Iowa native, I have long known the many great aspects of the Iowa City community," Logan explained why he is attracted to the Iowa City and the job in an initial candidate questionnaire. "The various amenities are a positive draw for any individual or family. The community has shown progressive growth while maintaining a welcoming and caring atmosphere."
He also talked about his professional interactions with the department and the former chief, and referred to success at the Oelwein Department.
"A major key to success is surrounding yourself with a great team," he said. "I have been blessed with that in both my current department and while serving with the Iowa Police Chiefs Association. Having observed the staff at the Iowa City Police Department, the foundational strength of this team is strong and is a considerable factor in my desire to apply for this position."
Iowa City launched its search for a new police chief after Jody Matherly retired after 37 years in law enforcement. He was chief for three years.
\Liston is a 1997 graduate of the University of Iowa, who was hired by El Paso in 1998. He has a masters degree in criminal justice from Sul Ross State University.
Lando has been with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police since 2000, and is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He has a master's degree in legal studied from California University of Pennsylvania.
Logan has an associate's degree in police science from Hawkeye Community College and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Waldorf University. He is enrolled in the Criminal Justice Leadership Master's Degree program at Waldorf.
Logan joined the Oelwein Police Department as a communications operator and part-time police officer in 1990. In 1993, he began work as a police officer for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. Later that year, he accepted a full-time police officer position with Oelwein. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997 and appointed to chief in February of 2002.
Logan has been married to his wife Jean since 1995 and they have two sons and a daughter.
Logan was elected president of the Iowa Police Chiefs Association in 2011 and was re-elected to this position in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He also has served on state and federal advisory boards. He currently is the co-chair of the association's Law Enforcement Vision for Equity Task Force formed after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers and the ensuing protests.
Iowa City will have a public meet and greet event at a date yet to be announced and will broadcast content from it for people not able to attend.