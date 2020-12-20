With nearly 30 years in law enforcement, Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan can attest to the fact that there are several levels of crimes and criminals, even in small communities. While there are strict rules and mandated penalties for the heavy crimes, Chief Logan went on record with the City Council during a work session last Monday to say that sometimes in life, people just make mistakes.
Logan told the Council he would like to garner support to explore and potentially implement an arrest diversion program in the city.
“As a society, we like to look for the best in everyone and hope that if a person makes a mistake, they learn from it,” Logan said in addressing the Council. He noted that sometimes bad choices are made due to being young, peer pressure, mental health issues, and unfortunate occurrences in life – job loss, divorce, etc.
“For the most part, one bad choice should not mean a lifetime of shame,” Logan said in making his presentation. He added that second chances should be earned; not given.
The Chief outlined the goals of the arrest diversion program, which include addressing the core issues to reduce recidivism – re-offending, and develop an adult system of referral in lieu of arrest. Under the system of referral, a committee of stakeholders would be formed to periodically review cases and set a course of action based on consistent criteria. Individuals would be held accountable by achieving benchmarks, and would be given guidance and resources to help them.
There would also be specific criteria established to be used in determining if an individual qualifies for deferred prosecution. Setting specific criteria, Logan says, makes it fair and equal, regardless of income, race, etc.
As an example of individual circumstances, Logan gave this scenario: A person is arrested for shoplifting bread and sandwich meat. You discover that the person has been laid off from work. The person does not have a lengthy criminal history and it appears the theft is due to them trying to provide food for them and their family.
“Is the best course of action to add legal fees, court costs, fines or a jail sentence? Or is the best course of action to defer prosecution until the person meets certain criteria?” Logan said, putting the question to the Council for discussion. “If they accomplish the committee’s set goals, the charge is not filed; if they do not meet it, then the charge is filed.”
Logan told the Council that persons with a conviction on their record can find it difficult to nearly impossible to get decent employment. People make mistakes, it happens, he said.
“Finding a way to hold them accountable without a criminal record could be the difference between getting things back in order and living a crime-free life or entering a cycle of criminal activity. Our goal is to stop the cycle of criminal activity while addressing the core issues through individual growth and accountability,” he said.
The Chief’s arrest diversion program is on the City Council agenda tonight seeking the Council’s endorsement for further research. In his memo to the Council, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger wrote in favor of approving further research for the program, noting that the city wants to break the cycle for community members and their run-ins with the law, by helping them to get back on track and not stuck in the jail cycle.