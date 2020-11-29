Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Water bottles for health and safety

Officer Shannon Cox, Senior Spencer Logan, Senior Ethan Studebaker, Senior Jacob King, and Officer Nathan Craun.

 Photo courtesy of Oelwein Police Department

Seeing a need to help keep student athletes healthy, the Oelwein Police Department has partnered with the Oelwein High School in a special effort.

The Oelwein Police Department has donated Husky water bottles that will be provided to each winter sport athlete this season. The purpose of the individual water bottles is to allow each student athlete to have a safe way to hydrate during practices and games, while at the same time attempting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“During these unusual times, we have to work together to try to maintain a sense of normalcy while preventing the spread of the virus,” stated Chief Jeremy Logan.

