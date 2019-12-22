For the second year, the Oelwein Police Department and the Oelwein Husky football team partnered up to assist local families in need over the Christmas holiday.
Department staff and Oelwein High School football players assembled and delivered the 15 food baskets on Friday, Dec. 20. Funds for the food items were personally donated by department staff members.
"We appreciate the members of the Oelwein Husky football team giving back to their community by helping our staff assemble the baskets and joining us in the delivery of those baskets," Chief Jeremy Logan said. "In addition, the great staff at Northeast Iowa Community Action were awesome in assisting us with arranging the location and time of the deliveries."
The Oelwein Police Department conducts the food basket project as a part of the "ONE" Program where it is believed that "One Action, One Effort, One Gesture, One Community, One Team, or One Person can make a difference!"