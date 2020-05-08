Friday, May 1
The Oelwein Police Department took several reports of criminal mischief to property in the city. These reports remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
At 9:15 a.m., the department took a report of a burglary in progress in the 900 block of 4th Avenue Northeast. Officers arrested Allyssa Michele Garrison, 35, of Oelwein, on two counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. According to criminal complaints, she burglarized the home on April 29 and May 1. It was during the second burglary that officers found Garrison inside the home. The homeowner was not familiar with Garrison. Allegedly stolen items in her possession when arrested included a silver cross and a sweatshirt that belonged to a deceased member of the household. Other property had been placed outside of the residence.
Wednesday, April 29
At 8:18 a.m., officers were called to the 10 block North Frederick for a report of criminal mischief.
At 9:31 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block Lincoln Drive for a report of criminal mischief.
At 2:55 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block 2nd Avenue Northeast for a report of a criminal mischief.
Friday, April 24
At 9:43 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of North Frederick for a report of a theft.
Saturday, April 18
On April 18, 2020 at 7:21 A.M., Oelwein Officers cited Melody May Pahl, age 57 of Oelwein, for Failure to Abate as Ordered, a property in the 200 block 5th AV SW. This citation stemmed from abatement served in February 2020.
Wednesday, April 15
At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to the 10 block of North Frederick for a report of a theft.
Tuesday, April 14
At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southeast for a report of a theft.
Saturday, April 11
At 12:26 a.m., police cited Willie James Ellington, 52, of Oelwein, for criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. He is accused of throwing a rock and breaking a window at 12 2nd Ave. NE.
Friday, April 10
At 7:50 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of 1st Avenue Southeast for a report of a theft.
Sunday, April 5
At 5:51 p.m., officers were called to the 10 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest for a report of a theft.