Wednesday, Aug. 14
At 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Amber Charmaine Criqui, 30, of Oelwein.She was served with a Fayette County Sheriff’s warrant for an original charge of possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
Monday, Aug. 12
At 3:38 a.m., officers responded to 100 block 3rd Avenue Northwest for a reported burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
At 6:50 p.m., Oelwein Police officers responded to an altercation in the first block of 8th Street Southeast and arrested Laquay Maurice Taylor, 28, of Oelwein, for assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor. Taylor was also served an arrest warrant from Dubuque County for failure to appear for probation on an original charge of domestic assault.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Officers cited Trisha Lynn Billingsley, 42, of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered a property in the 600 block of 1st Avenue Northeast. This citation stemmed from abatement served in July 2019.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
At 4:06 a.m., officers responded to 10 block 5th Avenue Southeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 7:41 a.m., officers responded 200 block 1st Avenue Northeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 10:45 a.m., officers responded 300 block 5th Avenue Southeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
Tuesday, Aug. 6
At 10:28 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Bryce Jarod Kugel, 28, of Oelwein., following an incident in the 100 block 13th Avenue Southeast. He was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Monday, Aug. 5
At 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast and arrested Atonio James Cleveland Oaks, 28, of Oelwein, for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief 5th degree, both simple misdemeanors.
Friday, Aug. 2
At 5:53 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Lee Becker, 36, of Oelwein, following an incident in the 300 block 8th Avenue Northeast. He is charged with domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.
At 8:06 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Lee Bormann, 37, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant on an original charge of disorderly conduct after he turned himself in at the Oelwein Police Department.