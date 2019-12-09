Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Police Log
by Mike Thomas/reporter@oelweindailyregister.com

Wednesday, Dec. 4

At 2 a.m., Oelwein Police officers encountered a suspicious vehicle on a property in the 15000 block of 18th Street in Oelwein. Officers arrested the driver, Matthew Mark Huebner, 37, of Readlyn, on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated (class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and assault on persons of a certain occupation (serious misdemeanor).

Thursday, Dec. 5

At 10:49 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block 8th Avenue Northwest for a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.

At 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block South Frederick for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

