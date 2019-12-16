Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

At 9:55 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block 8th Avenue Southeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

Friday, Dec. 13

At 4:45 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Frederick, and arrested Sadi Faye Whitson, 31, of Oelwein, for driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor.

Sunday, Dec. 15

At 11:54 a.m., Oelwein Police officers were called to the 10 block of North Frederick for a report of a theft This incident remains under investigation.

At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block South Frederick for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.

