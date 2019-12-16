Tuesday, Dec. 10
At 9:55 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block 8th Avenue Southeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Friday, Dec. 13
At 4:45 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Frederick, and arrested Sadi Faye Whitson, 31, of Oelwein, for driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor.
Sunday, Dec. 15
At 11:54 a.m., Oelwein Police officers were called to the 10 block of North Frederick for a report of a theft This incident remains under investigation.
At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block South Frederick for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.