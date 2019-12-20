Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

December 19, 2019

Thursday, Dec. 19

At 4:09 p.m., Oelwein Police officers were called to the 200 block 1st Avenue Southeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

