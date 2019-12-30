Monday, Dec. 23
At 5:30 p.m., Oelwein Police officers cited Justin Michael Buehler, 36, of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered, a property in the 500 block 5th Avenue Southeast. This citation stemmed from abatement served in December 2019.
At 6:30 p.m.,officers cited Nicole Marie Reeves, 28, of Oelwein, with trespass. This citation resulted from an incident in the 500 block 1st Avenue Northwest.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
At 12:15 a.m., officers cited Dusty Michael Williams, 20, of Cedar Rapids, for driving while license suspended. This citation resulted from a traffic stop in the 100 block Hwy. 150 South.
Thursday, Dec. 26
At 9:20 a.m., police responded to the first block of 6th Street Northeast in Oelwein, for a reported domestic disturbance. Officers arrested James Uluaki Wright, 44, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.
Saturday, Dec. 28
At 7:59 p.m., police arrested Randy Lavern Nagel, 52, of Decorah, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-serious misdemeanor. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue.
At 10:23 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block 1st Avenue Northwest for a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.