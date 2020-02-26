Tuesday, Feb. 18
At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Oak Street for a report of a Theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Friday, Feb. 21
At 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault that happened in the 200 block of 6th Avenue Southeast. After an investigation into the incident, officers arrested James Dillon Owens, 23, of Independence, on charges of willful injury, a Class D felony and assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Saturday, Feb. 22
At 1:55 p.m., police arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, of Oelwein, for driving while suspended, a simple misdemeanor, as well as a Fayette County warrant on original charges of driving while license suspended and fifth-degree theft. Bowser was also arrested on a Blackhawk County Warrant on for driving offenses. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 10 block of 1st Avenue Northwest
Sunday, Feb. 23
At 5:46 p.m., officers cited Christian Henry Opperman, 24 of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended and failure to provide proof of liability insurance. This citation resulted from a traffic stop in the 100 block 7th Street Southeast.
At 9:40 p.m., police arrested Andrew Scott Lien, 32, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant on an original charge of DWLB. This arrest came after an officers interaction with the subject in the 100 block 1st AV NW.
Monday, Feb. 24
Oelwein officers cited Samatha Jo Culbert, 28, of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered. This citation stems from violations at a residence in the 200 block of 3rd Ave SE.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Att 12:50 a.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of 7th St SE, and arrested Carson Marie Larson, 19, of Fayette, on charges of possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, aimple misdemeanor. Larson was also warned for excessive speed.