Saturday, July 6
At 2:56 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Elizabeth Susan Schmidtke, 31, of Fayette, after a traffic stop in the 10 block of 5th Avenue Northwest on two Fayette County warrants: one regarding fifth-degree theft 5th and the other for failure to appear.
Sunday, July 7
At 12:49 p.m., officers responded to 200 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest for a reported theft. This is under investigation.
At 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block South Frederick for a reported theft. This is under investigation.
Monday, July 8
At 10:59 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Karol Nicole Scarberry, 35, of Oelwein, after a traffic stop in the 300 block 8th Street Southwest. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At 4:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 1st Avenue Southwest for a reported theft. This is under investigation.
Tuesday, July 9
At 1:02 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southeast for a reported theft. This is under investigation.
At 11:35 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Jimmy Milton Campbell, 49, of Oelwein, after an incident in the 100 block of 8th Avenue Northwest. He is charged with disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor).
Wednesday, July 10
At 8:13 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 7th Avenue Northeast for a reported theft. This is under investigation.
Thursday, July 11
At 6:36 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of 7th Avenue Northeast for a reported burglary. This is under investigation.