Sunday, March 28
At 7:10 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Tyler Terren Thompson, 29, of Oelwein, on multiple warrants out of Fayette County. He presented himself at the Oelwein Police Department for warrants for violation of pretrial release on an original charge of assault causing serious injury and failure to appear for a charge of assault causing serious injury.
Friday, March 26
At 7:55 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block 3rd Avenue Southeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 2:07 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block 2nd Street Southeast for a report of theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block 1st Street Southwest for a report of burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
At 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Sandra Louise McMurrin, 31, of Oelwein, following an incident in the 100 block 5th Avenue Northeast. McMurrin is charged with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.